On July 14, 1964, activist Percy Green climbed 125 feet up the then-under construction Gateway Arch to protest the lack of African Americans working on the project. In honor of the 55th anniversary of his demonstration, Mr. Green will meet the public and sign commemorative posters honoring his historic protest on Tuesday, July 16 from 1-3 p.m. in the Arch’s tram lobby.
“We are pleased to honor Mr. Green on the 55th anniversary of his climb, and we welcome the opportunity to host conversations about justice and equality in the past and present, which are important themes in the exhibit galleries in the Museum at the Gateway Arch and the Old Courthouse,” said Erin Hilligoss-Volkmann, director of education at Gateway Arch National Park. “Education about the topics of inclusion and cultural diversity is central to our mission.”
The park will also host educational programming all next week in honor of the 55th anniversary of Mr. Green’s climb.
At 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. July 14-20, on the lower level of the Arch Visitor Center, National Park Service rangers will host a series of public programs focusing on justice and civil rights during the westward expansion of the U.S., as well as on Green’s efforts to show that building the Arch was itself a struggle for equality for those excluded from participating in its construction.
On July 14-20, kids ages 5-12 can participate in a special Junior Ranger program focusing on justice and civil rights portrayed in exhibit galleries in the Museum at the Gateway Arch, including Green’s protest climb of the Arch. Those who participate can earn a unique Junior Ranger pin.
For more information, visit nps.gov/jeffor gatewayarch.com, or call 877-982-1410.
