Gateway Pet Guardians is looking for people to adopt animals and for help raising funds as it has cancelled all in-person fundraising events through April due to public health concerns.
“If every pet in our care was adopted, that would generate nearly $20,000 in adoption fees and that revenue is what we depend on to pay our staff and keep the lights on,” Jill Henke, development director, said in a statement.
Gateway Pet Guardians is planning an online silent auction to replace the cancelled in-person fundraising events. Please email donate@gatewaypets.org if you would like to donate gift cards, gift certificates or other items. If you are interested in adopting or making a donation, visit https://www.gatewaypets.org/.
