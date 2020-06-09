As George Floyd’s life was celebrated in his hometown of Houston, the list of family and distinguished speakers made sure to emphasis the tragic truth of his death.
“This is not just murder. This is a hate crime,” his young niece, Brooke Williams said as she spoke along with other family members.
On May 25, 2020, Derek Chauvin – who was at the time a Minneapolis police officer – kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.
Appearing to be in her mid-teens, her emotions teetered. You could hear the joy in her voice as she talked about scratching her uncle’s scalp after he came home from a long day of work and about him saving the day by giving her and her grandmother – Floyd’s mother – a ride to a wedding. .
Then her voice trembled with rage as she spoke in more vivid detail than any young girl should have to about the moment her uncle took his last breath.
“Those officers showed no remorse while watching my uncle’s soul leave his body,” she said. “He begged for you to get up, but you just pushed harder. None of them showed they have a heart or soul."
She said she couldn’t get overhearing her uncle call for his deceased mother.
“I believe my grandmother was right there with open arms, saying, ‘come home baby. You shouldn’t have to feel this pain',” Williams said. “Well, I can breathe, and As long as I am breathing, justice will be served for Perry. No more hate crimes.”
As he was laid to rest, the world watched as mourners made America face what his death makes shamefully self-evident.
Floyd, a 46-year-old father and grandfather, was dead for no other reason than he was a black man. “This was not just a tragedy. This was a crime,” Sharpton said as he eulogized Floyd.
He told the 500-plus mourners of the private funeral that was live-streamed and aired on several news networks that there is an Intentional neglect of people having to pay for taking our lives.
"If four blacks, had done to one white. If four black cops had done to one white what was done to George, they would send them to jail," Sharpton said.
His words Tuesday afternoon at the Fountain of Praise Church, were the third set of remarks he as given at memorials for Floyd. Each time there was a different message – but the same indictment against America for the country’s original sin.
“Until we know the price for black life is the same as the price for white life, we are going to keep coming to these situations over and over again,” Sharpton said.
But Sharpton and the long list of other speakers admitted that there was something different about how Floyd’s death struck a nerve – and has shown the potential to at least put a dent in the systems that led to his death, and at best dismantle them altogether.
Protesters have been in the streets nearly two weeks in response to Floyd’s death. Even though they have had tangible victories, they are demanding radical change in the oppressive systems that continue to prove that black lives in fact do not matter.
Among their latest win was legislation that Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told the audience was on his desk to be signed when he left the services. It included policy changes to address excessive force and implement de-escalation strategies.
“You don’t have to spend the funds on policing when you invest in communities,” Turner said as he declared June 9, 2020 George Floyd Day in Houston.
In addition to Turner, Rep. Al Green and Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee and several members of the Congressional Black Caucus were among the political dignitaries in attendance. Democratic Presidential nominee Vice President Joe Biden visited the family in the days before the service and delivered a taped message – so that his security detail wouldn’t interfere with the social distancing requirements of the service, which were ultimately ignored.
But as much as his death has been an alarm for change, the root of the problem remains. The family of Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin and Ferguson’s own Michael Brown sitting in the audience mourning the loss of another unarmed black man at the hands of police.
“Racism murdered him,” said Rev. Steve Wells, senior pastor of South Main Baptist Church said of Floyd. “Racism is not perfect love casting out fear – it is perfect fear casting out love.”
A white pastor with a white congregation, he paid deference to the family for inviting him – citing his invitation as the Floyd family being the change that the world needs to see.
He then took a moment to speak to the white faith community and issued a call to action for them to not let Floyd’s death be in vain.
“It must be different this time,” Wells said. “At my church, it is easy to not talk about racism. But that is the path to destruction. Within the white Church, we are better than we used to be but not are not as good as we need to be and that is not enough. You’ve been silent long enough.
You can be silent one more day. If anyone says, 'I love God,’ and does not love his 'brother,' he is a liar.”
Sharpton pointed out the promise he has found in the protests in the form of their diversity.
“In Europe, we saw the great-great grandchildren of slave owners take the statue of a slave owner and throw it in the ocean in George Floyd’s name” Sharpton said. “We see young white people at these protests because they no longer want to bear the burden of that hatred.”
But according to Sharpton, “wickedness in high places” are hurdle against change – particularly Trump’s White House.
“Instead of asking, ‘how you are going to stop the protest,’ you should be asking ‘how are you going to stop the brutality,” Sharpton said. “Until America has come to terms with what it did, we will not heal because you will not recognize the wound. Floyd could have been anybody.”
As the world stood up for a man whose name was known by the masses only in death, Sharpton says that his anonymity in life should serve as a warning.
“If you bother any one of us, it’s of value to all of us,” Sharpton said. “If you had any idea of all of us would react, you would have took your knee off his neck.”
Sharpton point to the massive protests that got underway and have persisted in the midst of a global pandemic as proof.
“George, you wanted to touch the world. God has already made you for that,” Sharpton said. “All over the world they are marching with your name.
Sharpton declared that the movement will continue until there is justice for Floyd – and there is one standard of value for the lives of all Americans.
“Your family will miss you, but your nation will always remember you,” Sharpton said. “Your neck was one that representing all of us – and your suffering represented all of our suffering. We are going to lay you near your mama now. Get you rest. We are going to fight on.”
“Gianna said in the video you just saw,” ‘My daddy changed the world,’” Wells said. He was speaking of a video tribute featuring Floyd’s six-year-old daughter. “And if we will do our part, Gianna, you will have been a prophet.”
