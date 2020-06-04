Family, friends, public officials and community leaders came together early Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis to honor the life of George Floyd.
Floyd, 46, died in police custody last Monday in Minneapolis. Thursday’s service was the first of four – and was held on the campus of North Central University.
His death recharged an international movement in response to the killing and abuse of black people in the hands of law enforcement at a scale that hasn’t been seen since unarmed teen Michael Brown was fatally shot by a then Ferguson police officer nearly six years ago.
Among those in attendance of the service included Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, The Rev. Jesse Jackson, The Rev. Al Sharpton and Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump.
Rev. Jackson delivered an opening prayer and the family members gave touching personal tributes.
Floyd’s family remembered him fondly as a devoted father, family member and friend. They were also grateful the support from around the world by way of the movement his death sparked.
“All these people came to see my brother,” Philonise Floyd said. “That’s amazing to me that he touched so many people’s hearts. He’s been touching our hearts.”
Seeing people march and call for justice reminded Rodney Floyd of the older brother that was tragically taken from him.
“He would stand up for any injustice anywhere,” Rodney Floyd said.
Crump spoke ahead of introducing Sharpton, who eulogized George Floyd.
Within his nearly 30 minutes of remarks, he called for reform and accountability within the criminal justice system and the legacy of brutality directed at African Americans.
“George Floyd’s story has been the story of black folks – because ever since 401 years ago, the reason we could never be who we wanted and dreamed to be is you kept your knee on our neck,” Sharpton said during the service. “It’s time for us to stand up in George’s name and say, ‘Get your knee off our necks!’”
Sharpton asked those in attendance to stand for eight minutes, 46 seconds, the amount of time ex-officer Derek Chauvin was said to have held his knee on George Floyd’s neck. The expanded moment of silence during the service conjured up emotions for many, including Crump – who was moved to tears.
“Y’all don’t know what time it is – talking about ‘Make America Great,’” Sharpton said. “Great for who and great when? We gonna make America Great for everybody for the first time. Never was great for blacks, never was great for Latinos, never was great for others, never was great for women.”
The service took place a day after charges were upgraded against the former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and new charges were brought against the other three officers at the scene of George Floyd’s death. Chauvin – who was originally charged with third-degree murder charges – now faces second-degree murder charges. The other officers were charged by Attorney General Keith Ellison with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
“Everybody wants justice for George,” Philonise Floyd said. "He’s gonna get it."
George Floyd will be laid to rest in his native Houston on Tuesday, June 9.
