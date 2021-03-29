George Floyd's family takes a knee

George Floyd's family and supporters took a knee at 8:46am on Monday, March 29, for approximately eight minutes and 46 seconds, in recognition of the amount of time former police officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck snuffing out Floyd's life. This was in advance of the opening statements for the murder trial against Chauvin for Floyd's deaths on Monday morning.

