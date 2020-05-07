According to The George Bureau of Investigation, two men involved in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery near Brunswick, Georgia, have been arrested and face murder and aggravated assault charges.
CNN reported that Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, were taken into custody and will be booked into the Glynn County Jail, the GBI said Thursday evening.
The GBI said in a tweet it would hold a news conference Friday at 8 a.m. CST to discuss the case. It did not say when the McMichaels would appear in court.
The arrests come two days after a 36-second video that appears to show the deadly confrontation surfaced online.
Benjamin Crump, an attorney for Arbery's father, told CNN that it was outrageous that it took more than two months for the father and son to be arrested.
"It's a travesty of justice that they enjoyed their freedom for 74 days after taking the life of a young black man who was simply jogging. Yet, tomorrow, on Ahmaud's birthday, his parents are denied the simple joy of celebrating with their son," he said.
Arbery, 25, was jogging in a neighborhood outside Brunswick on February 23 when Gregory McMichael, a former police officer, and his son chased him down, authorities said.
According to a Glynn County Police report, Gregory McMichael, 64, later told officers that he thought Arbery looked like a person whom they suspected in a series of recent break-ins in the area.
After they chased down Arbery, McMichael told police, Arbery and Travis McMichael, 34, struggled over his son's shotgun. The elder McMichael told police that his son shot Arbery after the latter attacked him, according to the police report.
In the video, three shots can be heard before Arbery is seen stumbling and falling to the ground.
Arbery family attorney S. Lee Merritt says that the McMichaels, who are white, saw a black man jogging through their neighborhood, assumed the worst and tracked him down and killed him.
On Tuesday, demonstrators converged on the Satilla Shores neighborhood where Arbery was killed.
Information from CNN.com contributed to this report.
