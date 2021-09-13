St. Louis’ local Girls, Inc., chapter has been awarded $10 million by the Equality Can’t Wait Challenge and the grant will be directed toward its Project Accelerate program. Project Accelerate’s mission is “to broaden the vigor and impact of women in the United States by 2030.”
Girls Inc. of St. Louis is one of seven national affiliates that established Project Accelerate and helped create the application process. There are 78 Girls, Inc., affiliates in the US.
The initiative addresses workplace inequalities, particularly among women of color in influential leadership positions, according to Cheryl Jones, president and CEO of Girls, Inc. St. Louis.
“Project Accelerate has been a remarkable collaboration that will change the career trajectory for young women across the country, and especially here in St. Louis,” Jones said in a release.
“This exciting, transformational award will enable future female workforce leaders to learn from top female industry executives whose mentorship will help pave career pathways for young women who have been previously excluded from leadership opportunities.
“By increasing the number of young women who begin their careers with this kind of training and support, we can expect to exponentially grow the next generation of female leadership across the board in St. Louis and the US.”
Jones added the program can help young women “through their journey from college into entry level employment opportunities." One of its goals is to eliminate gender pay disparities through collaborating with young women starting in their junior year of high school.
A hopeful result will be a higher population of young women who graduate on schedule and create more connections, resources and leadership job opportunities for marginalized groups.
“That’s what this proposal is all about. How do we take the Girls, Inc. experience and shift it to the college experience?” Jones said.
“We can keep in contact with all the young women that have come through the organization, but also impact them through mentoring, coaching, scholarships and leadership. Then we tie them together with mentors in their desired career path so that this isn’t the first time they have a conversation with someone in their field.”
St. Louis’ local Girls, Inc. affiliate offers activities and programming for young women interested in STEM, creative arts, business, and other fields. Its STEM program partners with University of Missouri-St. Louis, Maryville University, Washington University, Fontbonne University, and Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
Jones said the organization’s hope is to provide exposure and a glimpse into college. During their fourth and fifth year, students are expected to land internships or externships.
“We meet girls where they are,” Jones said. “We ask them what they want to do, try to get behind them and support them.
Launched last year, The Equality Can’t Wait Challenge focuses on gender equality. It is hosted by Pivotal Ventures, an investment and incubation company founded by philanthropist and businesswoman Melinda Gates.
"A generation of bold young women stands ready to lead change in the world. Yet entrenched, inequitable, systems prevent them from having the opportunities and resources they need to succeed," Stephanie Hull, Girls, Inc. president and CEO said.
“The investment also supports change in the companies that employ these young leaders. In its insistence on justice and equity for women, Project Accelerate advances equality for all."
Learn more about Project Accelerate, here: https://girlsinc.org/equality-cant-wait-challenge-awardee/.
See full list of Equality Can’t Wait Challenge winners, here: https://www.equalitycantwaitchallenge.org/news.
