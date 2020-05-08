Give STL Day raises $4.5M for 977 regional nonprofits

In the throes of a pandemic after a month under a stay-at-home public health order, St. Louisans contributed $4.5 million to 977 of their favorite regional nonprofits on Give STL Day 2020 – an amazing 50 percent increase in contributions over 2019 under the most adverse conditions. Last year, Give STL Day raised $3 million for 843 organizations.
This year there were 38,570 individual donations, versus 24,100 in 2019 – an increase of 60 percent.
The effects of COVID-19 are evident in this year’s results, according to Amelia Bond, president and CEO of the St. Louis Community Foundation, which coordinates the event. The St. Louis Area Foodbank raised nearly $75,000 this year, almost 10 times its 2019 sum ($8,170). Operation Food Search raised $65,000 during the pandemic versus $10,647 a year ago.
“We did not know what to expect this year with so many nonprofit organizations reporting fundraising event cancelations and other disruptions because of the pandemic,” said Bond. “But true to form, donors throughout the area delivered.”
Berges Family Foundation was the presenting sponsor for the event, which also was supported by Archford Capital Strategies, CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, Gifting Insider, Missouri Foundation for Health, and Cardinals Care.
In its inaugural year in 2014, Give STL Day raised just over $1.1 million for 528 nonprofits. Since then, the online day of giving has raised a total of more than $17.5 million for hundreds of participating organizations.
For complete results and to see how individual nonprofits fared, visit GiveSTLDay.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.