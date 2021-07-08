Go Fourth!
Photo by Maurice Meredith for The St. Louis American

While many African Americans participated in, or were spectators at America’s Birthday Parade in downtown St. Louis, Mayor Tishaura Jones spent the weekend with her family and skipped the event. Jones explained that “St. Louis needs to have tough conversations to truly move forward, and this includes the conversation in early June that brought community’s concerns about the Veiled Prophet to the forefront.” The parade, which is sponsored by the Veiled Prophet Organization was not held last year because of COVID-19 concerns. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.