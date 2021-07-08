Go Fourth!

While many African Americans participated in, or were spectators at America’s Birthday Parade in downtown St. Louis, Mayor Tishaura Jones spent the weekend with her family and skipped the event. Jones explained that “St. Louis needs to have tough conversations to truly move forward, and this includes the conversation in early June that brought community’s concerns about the Veiled Prophet to the forefront.” The parade, which is sponsored by the Veiled Prophet Organization was not held last year because of COVID-19 concerns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Most Popular
Articles
- Olympic ignorance
- Rachel L. Hankerson, nationally renowned evangelist, passes at age 47
- Our Turn: remembering the E. St. Louis Race Massacre on July 2, 1917
- Rev. Kerry Allison leaving L.A. for Ferguson pulpit
- Goodbye to a fallen hero
- Family suing City over officers killing a Black grandfather in a 'no knock' SWAT raid
- What to the slave is the Fourth of July?
- Steering into Black America’s reality
- As St. Louis Mayor Jones promised, empty Workhouse finally defunded
- ESOP: County must fire former city cop involved in Lamar Johnson case
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.