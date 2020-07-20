In an interview with talk-radio host Marc Cox on Friday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson said that “kids have got to get back to school.:
During the conversation, Parson implied that he believed that most children will contract COVID-19 upon their return.
‘And if they do get COVID-19, which they will — and they will when they go to school — they're not going to the hospitals,” Parson said. “They're not going to have to sit in doctor's offices. They're going to go home and they're going to get over it.”
In the interview, Parson said the people in his state were “smart enough to say safe” without government intervention. His remarks came a week after he echoed similar sentiments on July 11 at the 17th Annual Missouri Cattlemen’s Association Steak Fry in Sedalia, Mo.
“You don’t need government to tell you to wear a dang mask,” Gov. Mike Parson said at the event.
Ironically, Parson was speaking indoors and not wearing a mask – and shared social media posts of himself at the event, congregating near people and not wearing a mask.
In so doing, Parson went against the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for slowing the spread of COVID-19.
State Auditor Nicole Galloway, Parson’s opponent for Governor, took to Twitter to voice her opposition to his remarks on the show.
“This virus doesn’t stop with our children,” Galloway tweeted. “The teachers, bus drivers, food service workers, parents, grandparents and neighbors who our children see every day are susceptible to this virus too. We need a plan that keeps all Missouri families safe.”
In the same interview, Parson said that he would most likely pardon Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple who pointed guns at protestors during a march through their Central West End neighborhood, should charges be brought against them. He also praised Trump for promising to “do everything he could within his powers to help the situation.”
