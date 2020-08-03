More north county residents will have access to COVID-19 testing with CARES Act funding from St. Louis County.
County Executive Sam Page announced Aug. 3 that the Betty Jean Kerr People’s Health Centers will receive $578,000 for COVID-19 testing through the remainder of the year. The centers’ current testing site is in West Florissant at 11642 W. Florissant.
“The BJK People's Health Centers has served the health care needs of the north county underserved community for more than 20 years,” said Dwayne Butler, CEO of BJK People’s Health Centers. “And in this unprecedented time of crisis and concern, this injection of County funding to support and broaden our COVID-19 mitigation and testing efforts in north county, as well as support our general partnership to attend to the health needs of our community, is a great step in the direction of good health and healing.”
Page said the county has committed $4 million of its CARES Act funds to ensure residents in north county receive coronavirus testing. He said additional community partnerships to offer more testing will be announced soon.
“To increase accessibility to testing, we have been working to establish and enhance more partnerships, especially in areas where the virus has disproportionately impacted our residents,” Page said. “A robust testing environment is critical to helping us understand the level of spread in our community to get proper treatment to those who need it.”
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit BJK People’s Health Centers’ website at peoplesfamilystl.org or call 314-627-5405.
