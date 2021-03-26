Greater St. Louis, Inc. is seeking applicants of color for their 2021-2022 leadership development program.
The St. Louis Business Diversity Initiative’s Fellows Experience leadership program is part of Greater St. Louis, Inc.’s Inclusive Business Solutions Initiative, according to a media release. The program focuses on developing multicultural and racially diverse business leaders and entrepreneurs.
“We are seeking mid-to senior-level professionals who want to develop their leadership and professional capabilities and capacity in a safe, open, collegial environment where they can not only learn, but also share their experiences, network and grow,” Rosalind Reese, fellows experience program director, wrote in the media release. “Our year-long program focuses on professional development, relationship building and civic engagement.”
Since 2006, approximately 900 fellows have graduated from the program with 70% being promoted within two years of the program.
To apply, applicants must have a minimum of seven years employment, community leadership experience and a college degree — or equivalent skills and capabilities. They must provide a current resume, a 200-word narrative that includes information not highlighted in their resume and a nomination form from their manager or company.
To apply, visit greaterstlinc.com/business-diversity-initiative.
The merger of several organizations into Greater St. Louis, Inc. was announced late last year and took effect at the start of 2021. The merger included five private sector led economic development organizations: St. Louis Regional Chamber, AllianceSTL, Civic Progress, Downtown STL and Arch to Park.
Greater St. Louis, Inc.'s mission is to drive growth with a unified voice and a bold agenda, working as one metropolitan area anchored by a vibrant urban core that includes downtown to Forest Park.
