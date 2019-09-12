St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green called upon Mayor Lyda Krewson and Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed to support a supplemental appropriation for Cure Violence of up to $2 million.
“Gun violence is a problem citywide, so let us attack it as such,” said Comptroller Green. “Quadrupling the budgeted appropriation will allow Cure Violence to get to work in multiple neighborhoods.”
On August 20, Krewson released a letter urging Green to support an emergency contract for Cure Violence. As of September 11, the Comptroller’s Office has still not received a contract to sign.
“It seems the mayor was buying time,” said Green. “However, it appears that a contract may be ready for signatures the week of September 23, or another two weeks.”
“The people of St. Louis deserve an administration that is proactive and engaged. Now is the time for solutions—no excuses, and no delays,” said Green.
“Supporting a supplemental appropriation is the least that the mayor can do after raising people’s hopes that a contract was ready, and the program could start imminently.”
Green called on city leaders to collaborate on an agenda addressing the real and immediate needs of the people of St. Louis: “It is going to take a sustained focus and commitment, working together and partnering with the community to make meaningful change.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.