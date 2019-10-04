St. Louis will play host to the annual Green The Church Summit for 2019.
The summit will be taking place October 4-5 at New Northside Missionary Baptist Church, 8645 Goodfellow Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63147.
This year’s theme ‘Wade in the Water - Environmental Justice: The Black Church Response to Climate Change’ focuses on a call to action for the Black Church to address issues that impacts this vital resource - our water. This 2-day Summit will include a Green Bus Tour, a Networking Reception, Friday Evening worship service, a series of workshops and seminars to empower church leadership and lay people to develop practical solutions to economic and environmental issues in the Black community.
Last year, the Green The Church Summit in Northern California was a remarkable success, bringing together hundreds of environmental activists who are making changes within their faith communities.
This year’s Green The Church Summit presents a unique opportunity to connect with hundreds of individuals who are concerned about global warming, poverty and pollution, equitable green economies and ensuring a sustainable planet.
Speakers include host pastor Rev. Roderick Burton, Rev. Dr. Dianne Glave and Rev. Dr. Starsky Wilson.
The Saturday keynote address will be delivered by Dr. Mustafa Santiago Ali, a renowned thought leader, strategist, policymaker and activist
Saturday Keynote
For more information, or to register, visit http://greenthechurch.org/st-louis-2019/
