The Griot Museum of Black History is seeking donations or loans of items that help tell the story of HIV/AIDS in the St. Louis area’s black community. These items might be selected to appear in an upcoming exhibit.
The museum is interested in the experiences of people living with HIV, friends and loved ones of those affected by the disease, caregivers, medical professionals, activists, and more. It is looking for posters, pamphlets, and flyers addressing HIV; photographs; medical materials (test results, prescription forms, pill bottles); art and creative works; T-shirts, mementos, and keepsakes.
To learn more and to arrange your donation or loan, contact The Griot at (314) 241-7057 or info@thegriotmuseum.com.
