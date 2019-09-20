The Griot Museum of Black History
Photo by Carolina Hidalgo

The Griot Museum of Black History, 2505 St. Louis Ave., is seeking undergraduate and graduate interns and volunteers for the Fall 2019 and Spring 2020 semesters. The Griot provides a fantastic learning opportunity for students interested in African-American studies, public history, museums, the arts, the non-profit sector, and event planning. There are many ways to contribute, and students of diverse skills and backgrounds are needed.  For more information, email info@thegriotmuseum.com or call (314) 241-7057

