Schnucks Markets contacted customers of their Cross Keys grocery store to inform then that it learned on Friday, June 19 that “a teammate who works at our Cross Keys store (located at 13987 New Halls Ferry Road in Florissant, Missouri) tested positive for COVID-19.”
That person last worked in the store on June 12 and began experiencing symptoms that day. However, the company did not say where in the store the employee was stationed.
Schnucks described the measures being taken to protect employees and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Upon learning of the diagnosis, we scheduled our third-party vendor to disinfect the area where the teammate worked, in addition to common areas like the restroom, breakroom, etc., all in an effort to help make the store as safe as possible,” Schnucks stated.
Schnucks Cross Keys store remains open, and the company is continuing to follow local, state and federal guidance. “There is currently no evidence to support that the novel coronavirus can be transmitted to humans through food or food packaging materials,” Schnucks stated.
Schnucks requires workers to wear company-provided face masks while they are working. It requests (but does not mandate) that shoppers wear face coverings as well to help decrease the spread of COVID-19. The company also has plexiglass barriers installed at check-out lanes and service counters. Announcements about the importance of social distancing are made every 15 minutes, and workers are reminded hourly to clean high-touch surface areas.
“We are taking the temperatures of all of our teammates prior to allowing them to begin their shift, as well as asking them a series of questions regarding if they’ve experienced COVID-19 symptoms,” the company stated.
“Any teammate who has a fever or who says they have experienced any other COVID-19 symptoms is not allowed to work. We are continuing to reinforce with our teammates, information shared by the CDC on COVID-19 prevention and symptoms, so that teammates are aware of what to look for and, most importantly, will stay home if they are feeling ill.”
