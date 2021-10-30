The Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists (GSLABJ) has announced that they will recognize three outstanding colleagues at the 2021 Living Legends Awards Reception on Saturday, November 6, at Il Monastero (3050 Olive Blvd., St. Louis). This year’s honorees are St. Louis American Sports Editor Earl Austin, Jr.; KMOX radio host and GSLABJ past president Carol Daniel; and Chris Lee, who has worked in print communications, public and community relations, and nonprofit consulting and management.
“These are true Living Legends and inspiring journalists who have led the way in a variety of communications areas,” said Angelia Bills, chair of the GSLABJ’s Living Legends Committee. “We are delighted to give them the honor and recognition they deserve.”
The GSLABJ Living Legend was created in 2013 to celebrate colleagues who have committed themselves to furthering the GSLABJ and building the next generation of journalists. “We are proud to recognize veteran journalists and other media professionals for telling the African-American story in the St. Louis region through television, newspaper, radio, public relations and photojournalism,” said GSLABJ President Cara Anthony.
Austin has been the sports editor of The St. Louis American since 1995, and has received numerous awards for excellence in sports journalism. His career began in 1986 with the Suburban Journals. He worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and St. Charles Journal for eight years before joining the American.
Daniel began her career at the “Voice of St. Louis” in 1995 as an anchor, reporter and talk show host. She helped launch the Emmy-winning television talk show, “Great Day St. Louis,” where she was a co-host for four years. She is also a motivational speaker who believes in the biblical verse “To whom much is given, much is required.”
Lee served as editor of the JVL News before a 23-year career in public relations at Southwestern Bell (later AT&T). After retiring from AT&T, he established a consulting firm to assist nonprofit organizations with strategic planning and fundraising, which later led to leadership positions with the St. Louis Public Schools Foundation. He was GSLABJ treasurer for 11 years.
