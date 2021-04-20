Derek Chauvin

Derek Chauvin stood in court after Judge Peter A. Cahill ordered that he be taken into custody with no bail after reading the jury's verdicts that found Chauvin guilty on all three counts for the murder of George Floyd on May 25, 2020.

Tuesday at 5 p.m. former Minneapolis police Derek Chauvin, 45, is found guilty on three counts of murder for snuffing the life out of George Floyd, 46, with his knee on May 25, 2020.  The three counts are second degree murder, which doesn't necessarily include intent; third degree murder, a murder "evincing a depraved mind" and second degree manslaughter, manslaughter involving "culpable negligence."  Chauvin was immediately taken into custody and will be sentenced in the next few weeks.

