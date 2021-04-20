Tuesday at 5 p.m. former Minneapolis police Derek Chauvin, 45, is found guilty on three counts of murder for snuffing the life out of George Floyd, 46, with his knee on May 25, 2020. The three counts are second degree murder, which doesn't necessarily include intent; third degree murder, a murder "evincing a depraved mind" and second degree manslaughter, manslaughter involving "culpable negligence." Chauvin was immediately taken into custody and will be sentenced in the next few weeks.
Guilty! Guilty! Guilty!
- The St. Louis American staff
