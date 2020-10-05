Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Charter High School's Drive-up and Pick-up Day

Drive-Up, Pick-Up Day: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Charter High School handed out food, other items and provided mid-term progress report cards.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Charter High School handed out food and other items to more than 100 families during its recent Drive-Up, Pick-Up Day, according to Gina Jeffries, school director. “We were also able to keep students updated on their academic performance by providing their midterm progress report cards,” Jeffries said. “Our students are resilient and showing grit through these unprecedented times and their academic midterms are proof.” 

