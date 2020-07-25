Harris-Stowe State University has made the decision to temporarily close their campus in response to several employees testing positive for COVID-19.
According to a statement from the university, Eight Harris-Stowe State University employees, all located in the Henry Givens, Jr. Administration Building, tested positive for COVID-19 during a three-week period.
The campus has been closed since Wednesday, July 22 to all students and non-essential personnel to conduct a deep cleaning of the entire campus.
Officials said that the cleaning will be conducted by a third-party vendor specializing in this process.
“We continue to work closely with public health officials to ensure that we are not only following all protocols, but are doing everything we can for our staff, our students, and all who will be on campus,” Harris-Stowe State University said in a statement.
The campus, including the William L. Clay Sr. Early Childhood Development Center, will reopen on August 10th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.