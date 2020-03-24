The campus of Harris-Stowe State University is temporarily closed to students and all non-essential personnel. The closure went to effect Monday, March 23 and continues through Tuesday, April 7 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Harris-Stowe, the university is focused on minimizing the health risks for its students, faculty and staff, it said in a statement.
Faculty will begin teaching online courses beginning Monday, March 23, and continue through the end of the spring semester. Faculty and staff will work remotely during the closure and will be accessible by email.
Students, faculty, staff and the community are encouraged to visit www.hssu.edu/c19 for university updates and resources.
