Harris-Stowe State University Board of Regents initiates presidential search committee

The Harris-Stowe State University (HSSU) Board of Regents has initiated the university’s presidential search committee. HSSU is conducting a national search for a president to succeed Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack, who accepted the presidency at Claflin University in July. AGB Search has been retained to provide executive search consulting services. The search is expected to conclude in the spring of 2020.
The committee is comprised of HSSU board members, faculty, a student, administrator, staff, and alumni, as well as representatives from the business and civic community. The Presidential Search Committee will assist in recruiting and evaluating a strong and diverse pool of candidates. The search committee is chaired by HSSU Board of Regents Vice-Chair Vanessa Cooksey.
“This is a critical search, not only for Harris-Stowe, but also for the state of Missouri. In addition to following a very structured process that ensures confidentiality and respect for all candidates, the search committee is taking time to listen to a variety of people to determine what role Harris-Stowe plays in the future of the St. Louis region,” said Cooksey, the search committee chair. “We are being intentional about stakeholder engagement and casting a wide net for talent so that the next president will continue to advance the University in alignment with the needs of its students, faculty, staff and alumni and with clear support from business and civic leaders at the local, state, national [and even global] levels.”
Members of the search committee includes the following individuals:
- Dr. Edwin Bailey, HSSU Alumnus
- Reid Chunn, HSSUstudent, College of Arts and Sciences, Class of 2020
- Vanessa Cooksey, HSSU board of regents vice-chair, managing director of communications and marketing at Spire
- David Dawkins, managingdirector of diverse client segments, Wells Fargo Advisors
- James Fogt, vice president, HSSU IT Services
- Michael Middleton, deputy chancellor emeritus, professor emeritus of law, University of Missouri
- Ronald Norwood, HSSUboard of regents chair, attorney at Lewis Rice
- Kathy Reeves, assistant vice president of corporate community relations, Enterprise Holdings
- Dr. Donald M. Suggs, publisher and executive editor, St. Louis American
- Lea Sutherlin, interim director of alumni relations and liaison to the board of regents, HSSU Alumna
- Dr. Owolabi Tiamyu, associate professor of accounting, former president of faculty senate, HSSU
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.