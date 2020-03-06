Harris-Stowe State University will host an Early Childhood Education Recruitment Fair on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the William L. Clay Early Childhood Development/Parenting Education Center from 2:00-5:00 p.m.
The three-hour event includes a tour of the Clay Center and College of Education, a writing exercise and a review of a video vignette featuring an early childhood scenario. All participants will participate in a panel discussion/Q&A with current teachers. After a review of information, selected participants will have an opportunity to participate in on-site interviews. Individuals are encouraged to bring their resume and transcripts, if available.
The Center is looking to fill more than five Lead and Assistant Teacher positions. Ideal candidates possess an associates or bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education, Psychology, Sociology or 60 credit hours from an accredited university in Early Childhood Education, Psychology, or Sociology; a minimum of two years’ experience working with young children and families; and a commitment to ongoing professional development and learning.
Interested individuals can register for the fair by calling the Clay Center at (314) 340-5055. Registration is recommended but walk-ins are welcome. For more information, please contact Dr. Jodi Jordan at jordanj@hssu.edu.
