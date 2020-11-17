Harris-Stowe State University’s College of Education will launch its official Accelerated Certification Teaching Program in 2021 with the application date extended to Friday, December 18, 2020.
“We are centering the program around working adults in addition to combatting the barriers they face in realizing the potential of their dream teaching career,” said Nicole Evans, director of Urban Education and Student Engagement.
Evans talked about what changes have been made to the official launch of the program.
“One of the things we did was transfer all courses online,” Evans said.
Originally, the program was intended to be a hybrid program where students could take both online and in-person courses.
“The reason we did this is because we know that we have a reciprocity agreement with a few states,” Evans said. “If they receive their certification here and live somewhere else, their certification may be used in their state if it falls within the list of states outlined in the agreement.”
Students can use their certification awarded from the program in 38 states in the reciprocity agreement between Missouri and their respective states.
Other things that have changed have been requirements to apply to the program.
“Students originally needed a degree in the desired areas of general education, interdisciplinary studies, general studies, child development or educational studies to apply to the program,” Evans said. However, it has been expanded to have a bachelor’s degree in any area with a 2.75 grade point average.”
The candidates who have a degree outside of the desired areas need to currently work at a school and have a letter of support from the candidate’s director or principal, according to the HSSU College of Education.
“A barrier for a teaching assistant or paraprofessional has been the workload and then not being able to work while in school,” Evans said. “We want to alleviate some of the struggles adult learners face because we want people who are not only interested in the field, but who might already be working in the field.”
The A.C.T. program launched a pilot program during the pandemic in August. Two out-of-state students are currently in the spring cohort.
“We currently have a candidate in Tennessee and Cahokia,” Evans said “They are in the first cohort who are excited to be a part of this; they both have said they don’t have an opportunity like this in their states.”
Aketta Neal, a member of the spring 2020 cohort, has been in the education field for eight years. She currently works for Porter Leath at Kipp Henry as a Head Start teacher in Memphis, Tennessee. She has a master’s degree in early childhood education.
“It is my utmost desire to help my students develop a passion for learning and become kindergarten ready,” Neal said. “This desire encouraged me to join the A.C.T. certification program so that I can become a highly certified educator who helps the children and families I serve to live healthy, optimal and independent lifestyles.”
Another member of the spring 2020 cohort is Charlene Walker-Temple. She currently works as a paraprofessional in Cahokia School District #187. Temple holds a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree in business leadership.
“My heart lies in the field of education and I have been in education for almost 20 years,” Temple said. “This program is allowing me to meet both professional and personal goals.”
According to Evans, this program will be beneficial to those looking to pursue an affordable teaching certification around the United States.
“This program will assist professionals in the education field to move up the financial and career ladder, as this early childhood certification will allow them to earn more and help push their careers forward,” Evans said. “The candidates will no longer have to worry about how they’re going to financially support their families as they earn certification.”
For more information on the A.C.T. program or to apply, visit the Harris-Stowe State University website: https://www.hssu.edu/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.