(St. Louis Public Radio) – St. Louis’ Municipal Court is hosting a warrant amnesty program Feb. 24-27. It’s an opportunity for people with outstanding bench warrants — excluding DUIs, leaving the scene of an accident and prostitution — to be able to pay their original fines and costs without penalty.
There are nearly 119,000 outstanding warrants in the city of St. Louis, meaning thousands of people are at risk of going to jail.
“We don’t want to create a situation where there’s no way for them to get themselves into a position where they’re in compliance,” said Judge Newton McCoy, an administrative judge with the St. Louis Municipal Court. “When you hold onto some of those old cases, it makes it harder.”
Last year, the city’s municipal court canceled 6,945 warrants for 1,601 people seeking amnesty. In addition, the court disposed of 1,120 cases.
City of St. Louis Municipal Courts Warrant Amnesty Program takes place 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 24-26, 2020; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 27, 2020 at the St. Louis City Municipal Court (1520 Market St., St. Louis, MO 63103; enter through the 16th Street side of the building)
Republished with permission of St. Louis Public Radio: https://news.stlpublicradio.org/post/have-outstanding-warrant-st-louis-court-will-offer-amnesty-feb-24-27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.