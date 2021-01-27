American Federal Government Employees Union organized a rally on Wednesday, Jan. 27 in front of the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse in downtown St. Louis. They are calling for Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, to resign, stating that his actions no longer represent the people of Missouri’s best interests.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- The salvation of white privilege
- Creve Coeur woman who sued Des Peres and officers also faces criminal charges
- East St. Louis native’s gourmet sauces available soon at Schnucks
- ‘Breakin’ star Shabba-Doo dies at age 65
- Save your tears over Weeknd’s plastic surgery
- Lee Blount, surgeon, athlete, dies at 88
- Rep. Price calls Missouri House censure vote a ‘political lynching’
- St. Louis pastors say the church must ask Black people to get coronavirus vaccine
- Mayoral candidates answer the question: What does “defund the police” mean to you?
- Barnes Jewish Hospital’s Dr. Carter on vaccines: 'COVID-19 is nothing to mess with’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.