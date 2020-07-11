Hazelwood School District families have until July 24 to pick between 100% virtual school or blended school

The Hazelwood School District Board of Education preliminarily approved a plan on July 10 that gives families the choice of selecting a 100% virtual school option or a blended option that includes virtual and in-person school. The plan is set for final approval on July 21.
The option selection deadline for HSD families has been extended to July 24. After that, all decisions are final for the entirety of the school year. The July 24 selection deadline and binding decision are crucial to establishing and maintaining teacher roles, class schedules, transportation zones, and other logistics.
100% Virtual School
The virtual school option will include daily instruction led by teachers specifically dedicated to virtual learning.
“The district has secured state-of-the-art web cameras to maximize the effectiveness of virtual instruction,” according to a press release from the board. “Additionally, HSD workgroups that include teachers, counselors, and curriculum coordinators have been preparing for the nuances of virtual instruction for several months, including how to navigate IEPs and other special circumstances.”
Each year, HSD offers virtual course options for students through MOCAP. This option will still be available during the 2020-2021 school year. MOCAP is not the same as the 100% virtual school option HSD is offering specifically for the 2020-2021 school year due to COVID-19. Families who are interested in the MOCAP program can learn more through the Online Registration and New Student Enrollment links on the district’s website.
Blended School (in-person and virtual)
The blended school option will follow an A, B, A, B schedule for in-person learning Mondays through Thursdays and all students will attend school virtually on Fridays. Blended school option students will be assigned to Zone A or Zone B based on the address. Zone assignments will not change which school a student attends. There will be a few changes to the blended schedule throughout the year to account for holidays and other factors. The changes will be reflected in the school calendar, which will be shared as soon as possible.
Blended School Schedule
In-Person School
Virtual School
Zone A Students
Monday & Wednesday
Tuesday, Thursday, & Friday
Zone B Students
Tuesday & Thursday
Monday, Wednesday, & Friday
The HSD plan will be placed on their website and shared through all communication channels when it becomes available. Additional information, including zone assignments, safety procedures, teacher roles, GALACTIC procedures, and student expectations will also be shared.
“Thanks to our inclusive planning process, which has relied on public forums, parent surveys, and teacher-driven workgroups, HSD is building an unprecedented education model that mitigates the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic and gives families options,” according to a July 10 press release. “HSD will evolve together to meet the needs of our students, parents, and staff this school year. The well-being of our community is our top priority.”
For additional information, view the Building Safety Video, Instruction Plan Process page, and FAQ page on the website. https://www.hazelwoodschools.org/.
