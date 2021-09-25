The Hazelwood School District was among the first area districts to create a campaign to combat the spread of COVID-19, and its action earned it a Community Development Leadership Award.
The district launched its Help Hazelwood Get Healthy Committee in October 2020, and it was honored during the annual North County, Inc. Breakfast on Friday, Sept. 17.
The campaign promoted lifesaving COVID-19 mitigation strategies, and more than 600 employees and community partners, and 250 students were vaccinated at campaign events. Its foundation was based on the basics: encouraging people to wear masks, wash their hands and practice social distancing.
“The campaign being recognized by North County Inc., is wonderful, but what excites me the most, is the positive impact the campaign has had on the health of our community members,” said Dr. Nettie Collins-Hart, Hazelwood School District superintendent.
District staff distributed more than 5,000 Help Hazelwood Get Healthy kits to district families during a drive-thru campaign kick-off. The kits included masks, thermometers, hand sanitizer, and a pamphlet with information about COVID-19 symptoms and testing.
Last school year, Hazelwood School District students attended school 100% virtually, as COVID-19 infection rates were climbing throughout North St. Louis County.
“Rather than simply wait for COVID-19 infection rates to decline, we wanted to take a leadership role in the effort, so we launched the campaign,” Anthony Kiekow, the district’s director of communications and public relations, said.
A series of advertisements, featuring the campaign logo, encouraged people to wear masks, wash their hands, and practice social distancing have appeared in local media outlets. Billboards sharing the same message were secured along Interstate 270 in North County.
“Through our Help Hazelwood Get Healthy resource events, social media contests, public service announcement videos, and COVID-19 vaccination clinics, approximately 6,000 HSD community members have participated in at least one element of the campaign,” Kiekow said.
Students from East, Central and West high schools are featured in a Help Hazelwood Get Healthy video.
“Vaccine education is one of the biggest challenges related to COVID-19,” Kiekow said.
The committee added COVID-19 vaccine education to the campaign last February, after vaccines were becoming available.
“We filmed an in-depth interview with Washington University School of Medicine’s Dr. Matifadza Hlatshwayo Davis, an infectious disease physician,” Kiekow said.
“We walked our community through the vaccine development process and addressed some of the specific concerns people of color have about the vaccine. The video was shared with the community in the spring, and it is periodically posted on our district Facebook page,” Kiekow said.
“Our hope is that the interview helps people in our community separate fact from fiction.”
