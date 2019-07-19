The Hazelwood School District will host its annual Back-to-School Corridor Community Fair on Saturday, July 27 at each of its three high schools from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students and families should attend at the high school for the district corridor in which they reside. All GALACTIC students should attend at Central High School; all East Middle School and Opportunity Center students should attend at East High School.
All schools will host booths with giveaways and important information about uniforms, school supplies, clubs, activities, and more. There will be free backpacks and school supplies, while supplies last, provided by local fire protection districts. Families also can get information from various departments and about immunizations. The event is free and open to HSD students in all grades and their families.
Hazelwood Central High School is located at 15875 New Halls Ferry Rd., Hazelwood East High School is located at 11300 Dunn Rd. and Hazelwood West High School is located at 1 Wildcat Lane.
