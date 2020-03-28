Mobile COVID-19 testing

Mercy Hospital St. Louis set up a mobile COVID-19 testing station last weekend on the grounds of Mercy Virtual Care, located at 15740 South Outer 40 Road in Chesterfield. While they stay in their vehicles, nurses wearing protective gear swab pre-screened patients who may be infected with the new coronavirus.

 Photo by Wiley Price / St. Louis American

First responders and other public health and safety professionals who have had close contact with a suspected COVID-19 patient and exhibit symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath are eligible for expedited COVID-19 testing and test results through the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory

The lab can provide test results within 24 hours of receiving the specimen — a faster rate than the 8-9 days of some commercial laboratories.

First responders who meet these criteria can ask their health care providers to call the COVID-19 24-hour hotline at 877-435-8411 to request testing.

This means front-line professionals who test negative and recover from symptoms may return to work sooner and continue providing critical services to fellow Missourians.

Testing is not available for people who are asymptomatic. For testing at the state laboratory, first responders must meet two criteria:

If the patient is approved for testing, the hotline representatives will assist with the completion of a PUI (person under investigation) form and send a copy to the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory. 

For more information, please see the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services health update: https://health.mo.gov/emergencies/ert/alertsadvisories/pdf/update32320.pdf

