The National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued and Excessive Heat Warning for the City of St. Louis. The Warning will be in effect from 1pm Wednesday, July 17 through 8 pm Saturday, July 20.. Heat index values are expected to reach as high as 113 degrees due to high temperatures in the upper 90s and dew points in the lower 70s.
An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures and high humidity will occur. In addition, nighttime conditions will remain warm and muggy providing little chance for relief. The predicted dangerously high temperatures and humidity could quickly cause heat stress or heat stroke if precautions are not taken.
The very young, the elderly, those with air conditioning, and those participating in strenuous outdoor activities will be most susceptible. Also, car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Heat Related Health and Safety Tips:
• Avoid poorly ventilated areas and prolonged work in the sun.
• Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or evening
• Keep plenty of fluids on hand and try to stay inside, or take frequent breaks in an air conditioned environment. • Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
• Wear light weight, loose fitting clothing.
• Never leave children unattended in a vehicle. Check the backseat before exiting. During extreme heat vehicle temperatures can reach lethal levels in a matter of minutes.
• Routinely check on family members, neighbors, elderly, chronically ill, and friends. If they have air conditioning available encourage them to use it. - more –
• Replace salt and minerals: heavy sweating removes salt and minerals from the body that need to be replaced. A sports drink can replace the salt and minerals you lose in sweat.
• If you are on a low-salt diet, have diabetes, high blood pressure, or other chronic conditions, talk with your doctor before drinking a sports beverage or taking salt tablets.
Cooldownstlouis.org is helping area seniors and the physically disabled with their air conditioning (while supplies lasts) and utilities. Area low-to-moderate income households may also apply for utility assistance only, at CoolDownStlouis.org. There's a Senior only automated hotline at 314-241-7668.
For information of cooling sites, contact the United Way of Greater St. Louis Information Referral Line at 1-800427-4626 or if calling from a land line phone, dial 2-1-1.
For help with a serious heat related illness, call 911.
Immediately report animals in distress to the City of St. Louis Citizens’ Service Bureau by calling 314-622-4800, reporting online at www.stlouis-mo.gov/csb or by tweeting to @stlcsb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.