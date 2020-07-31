The Most Reverend Bishop Alphonso Scott, the presiding prelate of the Lively Stone Church of God Fellowship Churches Incorporated, transitioned from this life on July 19 at his home in Ferguson.
He was born on July 10, 1937 in Saint Louis. He is survived by his two sons, Dwight Scott and Lee Scott; two daughters-in-law, Taya and Sonja; and six grandchildren, Alphonso Demetrius, Lee Alexander II (Sariah), Lawrence Robert, Devon Tyrese, Julia Grace, Joelle Alexis; and one great granddaughter, Avery Jael.
He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-two years, Phyllis Ann Scott.
Elder Alphonso Scott was installed as pastor of Lively Stone Church in Nortonville, Kentucky. During his pastorate there, he served as district elder and chairman of the First Apostolic Council of Kentucky and Tennessee. In 1987, after the death of his father, he relocated to St. Louis to pastor Lively Stone Church of God, St. Louis.
In 1989, Elder Scott was appointed to the episcopacy and was consecrated bishop in the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World. From 1989-1995 he served as the diocesan of the 38th Episcopal District, which encompasses the country of Haiti. From 1995-2000, he served as the diocesan of the 11th Episcopal District, which is the First Apostolic Council of Kentucky and Tennessee.
Bishop Scott also served two terms as auxiliary bishop of the International Young People’s Union. From 2000 – 2011, he served as the diocesan of the 12th Episcopal District - The Midwestern District Council. While serving as the diocesan of all councils, churches were added and many pastors sought his guidance and advice. After many years of service, with much prayer and counsel, Bishop Scott resigned the position of diocesan, becoming bishop emeritus as conferred by the Board of Bishops of the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World, Incorporated in August of 2010.
As bishop, Scott persisted in the involvement of community development and the expansion of the church, his responsibilities as mentor, teacher, and administrator also continued to grow. The demands on his time and expertise were formidable.
Recognizing the scope of the assignment upon him, the church called for the evaluation of Bishop Scott for elevation and apostolic succession. Bishop was elevated to presiding prelate of Lively Stone Church of God on June 22, 2012. The expansion of the Lively Stone Fellowship rapidly grew to over 80 churches.
The homegoing celebration for Bishop Alphonso Scott is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, August 8 at Lively Stone Church of God, 4015 Saint Louis Ave., Saint Louis, Missouri, MO 63107. To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the Scott family, please send to Lively Stone Church.
