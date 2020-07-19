The ACLU of Missouri filed a lawsuit Friday against two St. Louis police officers on behalf of a St. Louis homeless advocate who said the officers used excessive force during her arrest in retaliation for recording them.
Sharon Morrow says in the complaint that she was detained April 2019, in downtown St. Louis because she was recording two police officers, Steven Ogunjobi and Jacob Stein, as they were arresting other people.
Morrow, 51, who is a cancer survivor and has mobility limitations due to a disability, said that she was jerked around with her arms forced behind her back and then her legs were kicked from under her, slamming her face into the asphalt.
Morrow, a longtime outreach activist for the unhoused population, was downtown to distribute food and resources. While on Market Street, Morrow said she witnessed the officers arresting a man who was seated. She began recording the arrest from the sidewalk with her smartphone. Morrow said she witnessed the police arresting another man and using a taser.
As Morrow tried to leave the elevated situation by getting into her car, she was reportedly blocked by police cars in the street. Morrow said that the officers yelled at her threatening her with arrest before forcibly removing her from her car and using excessive force. The ACLU called the arrest unconstitutional.
“These officers retaliated against Ms. Morrow because she exercised her right to record their misconduct,” said Tony Rothert, legal director of the ACLU of Missouri. “Ogunjobi and Stein knew no force was necessary against her because she was compliant, non-threatening, nonviolent, and committing no crime. St. Louis must stop ignoring its officers’ abuse of powers if there is any hope that the police will gain the trust of the community.”
A St. Louis police spokesperson said the department does not comment on pending litigation.
