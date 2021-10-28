The various important roles in St. Louis area education are highlighted by the St. Louis American Foundation’s 2021 Excellence in Education Awardees.
An assistant superintendent, a pair of principals, an assistant professor in a high-tech field, and a middle school language arts teacher are included.
On Thursday, Nov. 5, all will be recognized at the Salute to Excellence in Education virtual gala. This year, the foundation will foster over $2.9 million in scholarships and grants for area youth and educators.
Jonathan Strong Ed.S
Jonathan Strong is the principal of Meramec Elementary in St. Louis Public Schools. His philosophy for education can be summed up in one word: service. He said he believes it is his purpose to serve as a steward for learning and growth. His passion for education has led him to the St. Louis Public School District to serve as Meramec Elementary’s principal. Before St. Louis Public Schools, he served as an assistant principal in the Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District, and as a literacy coach Title 1 reading instructor, and fourth-grade teacher at Confluence Academy. Additionally, he taught at Thurgood Marshall Academy.
“Education has always been my chosen career path,” Strong said. It’s also a family legacy: “My grandmother was a school teacher in Natchez, Mississippi and my mother taught special education for St. Louis Public Schools for over 25 years.”
He also credits other educators with his growth as an educator and administrator.
“I was blessed to be supported and mentored by many strong educators like Charles and Gloria Shelton and Dr. Ian Buchanon, just to name a few,” Strong said. “They all instilled in me the same message: appreciate your staff, and do it for the children. I took their lessons and messages to heart. In return, I do my best to give my all to Meramec Elementary, St. Louis Public Schools, and the city of St. Louis.”
Strong holds a B.A. in Elementary Education from Alabama A&M University, an M.A. in Reading, and an Educational Specialist in School Leadership degree from Webster University.
Committed to shaping the generations that follow him, he serves as a mentor for young men. He works with various nonprofits dedicated to helping the youth and families of St. Louis. His passion for the city of St. Louis continues to direct his path of service through education for the community that raised, nurtured and led him to be the man he is today.
“I would be remiss if I did not honor my family and friends, the men of Omega Psi Phi, Fraternity, Inc., the teachers and staff of Meramec Elementary (SLPS) and most importantly my wife Morgan,” Strong said. “It is their influence and support that propels me to push the boundaries and work to provide an educational environment that [the] students and families of St. Louis city deserve.
Dr. Ronda Wallace
Dr. Ronda Wallace serves as the principal of North Technical High School. With 23 years of experience in education at all levels, Dr. Wallace earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Texas Southern University, a Master of Arts degree in Counseling from Prairie View A&M University, an Educational Specialist degree in Administration and a Doctorate of Education in Educational Administration from Lindenwood University.
“Coming from a family of educators, I grew up stating strongly that I would never go into the field of education,” Wallace said. Then, watching her mom, a head start educator, work with the children in her Kirkwood neighborhood began to change her mind.
“I became interested in teaching our neighborhood kids to be successful and productive,” Wallace said. “When you show children that you genuinely care, the process of learning begins, and their creative exploratory minds take them on academic journeys everywhere!”
Previously, Dr. Wallace has served as Assistant Principal at Normandy Middle School and in many educational and leadership capacities within the Houston Independent School District in Houston, Texas.
She has also taught grades one to eight with a specialty in English and Writing and taught high school students many summers. She is a 2020 recipient of the Titus 2 Foundation Educator Impact Award, 2013 recipient of the Apple for The Teacher Award presented by Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Incorporated Alpha Zeta Chapter and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority,
Incorporated. Wallace’s educational philosophy is “give them the opportunity, show them that you care, and watch our future thrive.”
She has four children: Kharynton, a senior at The Jackson State University, Toni, a sophomore in high school, and twin sons Langston and Landen, who are approaching high school next school year.
“I would like people to know that it takes a village with educators as well,” Wallace said. “You never know who is watching, listening, notetaking and evaluating your work to become better themselves. It takes more than a degree and certification to be great at your career choice, it takes commitment, passion, dedication, and risk taking. As an Instructional Leader, I must be prepared to take risks to ensure the academic success of all students … just call me a risk taker! My motivation for student success runs deep!”
Brian M. Gant, Ed.D
Dr. Brian M. Gant is an accomplished information technology, cybersecurity, and critical
infrastructure educator and researcher. Currently serving as an Assistant Professor of
Cybersecurity for the Maryville University Simon School of Business, Dr. Gant brings over 20 years of federal government and teaching experience into his practice. As an alumnus of Maryville, he continues to serve in various capacities across campus. Dr. Gant has dedicated himself to practical instruction and allowing his students to think abstractly about multi-layered approaches to complex problems. His hands-on approach to instruction gives his students options to learn at different levels and communicate with each other as future cybersecurity leaders.
“If I can carry one ounce of impact with my students at Maryville University similarly to what my mother and aunt provided while with SLPS, then I will be able to sleep well at night,” Gant said. “My success is directly attributed to these phenomenal women.”
Dr. Gant has given presentations to government and private industry leaders, participated in cyber research, and analyzed real-world case studies concerning cybersecurity issues. His passion is his students, especially those from underserved backgrounds, because he said he believes in the power of access and education to better their lives. As a student at Maryville, he has served as an advisor to the Men of Color Brotherhood (MOC), Maryville Cyber Association (MCA), and board member of the Athletics Advisory Council.
“As an alumnus of Maryville and now faculty member, I have been drawn to the commitment of student-first led instruction and activities,” Gant said.
Howard E. Fields III, Ph.D.
Dr. Howard E. Fields III currently serves as an Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources for Kirkwood School District. He is an international speaker and presenter and the author of the new book How to Achieve Educational Equity, co-founder of Black Males in Education St. Louis (BMESTL) and EduOpenings.com. As an educational thought leader, he focuses on “remaining student-centered as well as equity-focused.”
Fields credits his success to his parents, Howard and Lynnette. His father, Howard Fields, “made me understand at a young age that nothing was owed to me, and if you do not work, you do not "eat." Growing up in Pagedale, he provided countless lived experiences that placed an emphasis on making the most of your opportunities.”
And his mother, Lynnette, is, Fields said, “the most cerebral person” he has ever met. “It could be a complex academic matter, or a dynamic that requires the highest level of "street smarts": her time in Peoria, Illinois, prepared her to be the "glue" for not only her kids, but countless others.”
He was recognized as the 2020 National Elementary Distinguished Principal from Missouri.
Dr. Fields started his career in urban education, serving as a coach, teacher, assistant principal, and principal. In his first year as a principal, he was responsible for navigating what would become known as the Ferguson Unrest. Though the school was located down the street from where Michael Brown Jr. was shot and killed by a police officer, Dr. Fields’ leadership was a driving factor in increasing his school’s Annual Performance Report (APR) that year by 200%. This was among the highest growth of any North St. Louis County public elementary school in 2015.
As a result, Dr. Fields was recognized by the Missouri Association of Elementary School Principals (MAESP) in 2016 with the Exemplary New Principal Award. In 2017, he was internationally recognized by the Networked Digital Library of Theses and Dissertations for the innovativeness of his research. Accompanying his 132-page dissertation was a feature-length documentary on the topic of Missouri’s Student Transfer Law. This law forced unaccredited school districts to pay the tuition and transportation costs for students who decided to transfer from their home district to attend an accredited school district in the same or adjoining district.
After nine years in urban education, Dr. Fields transitioned to a suburban school district in 2017. Dr. Fields expanded elective course options for sixth-grade students to include computer science, drama, art and design, and foreign languages, all with existing district staff within one year.
In 2018, Dr. Fields expanded his involvement in shaping the future of the education field by becoming an adjunct professor at Harris-Stowe State University. Then, in 2019, he co-founded the organization Black Males in Education St. Louis (BMESTL) to support, develop, connect, mentor, and empower current and future educators of color. Later that year, he was inducted into the first class of the Mehlville School District Alumni Hall of Fame.
In February of 2020, Dr. Fields co-founded the inaugural State of Black Educators Symposium (#SBE20), an event created to increase the recruiting, support, mentoring, and development of Black educators. With over 1,400 in-person registrants and an abundance of support from schools, universities, nonprofits, and businesses, The State of Black Educators Symposium returned in 2021 in a virtual format.
Dr. Fields plans to continue to advocate for the well-being of students and staff while also empowering them to be their authentic selves.
Lynn R. Hinton, M.Ed
Lynn Hinton’s career as an educator expands over 20 years. Currently, Hinton is an 8th grade English Language Arts teacher with the Parkway School District at Northeast Middle School. Her unwavering dedication to teaching students the fundamental importance of mastering reading, writing, and English language comprehension does not end once the dismissal bell rings. Hinton extends her assistance and time after hours to ensure students have every opportunity for academic success by making herself accessible. Additionally, Hinton supports her fellow educators by serving as the school’s N.E.A. (National Education Association) Building Representative. In this role, Hinton advocates on behalf of the educators at Northeast Middle School regarding various policies and concerns. Hinton serves as the liaison and says her goal is to find solutions that yield a work environment that encourages professional growth, safety, and goal attainment.
After school, Hinton also supports her students by serving as a volunteer for the Parkway S.T.E.P. Team. Hinton weekly monitors their academics to ensure they are held accountable for maintaining an acceptable GPA to balance their academics and extracurriculars.
Hinton serves as the Correspondence Secretary for the National Association of University Women, and often volunteers at a local food bank.
She would like to dedicate this award to her mother, “Special School District educator, mentor, and best friend Sylvia Selvey,” who passed away two years ago
“I was a part-time, sometimes long-term substitute teacher for the Special School District of St. Louis County for years even after receiving my business degree,” Hinton said. “My mom saw something in me and continued to encourage me to become an educator. After much deliberation and reflection, I decided to take my mom's advice and have never looked back. Thank you mom.”
The 34th Annual Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship & Awards Virtual Gala will be celebrated online as a free virtual event on Friday, Nov. 5, on stlamerican.com, the St. Louis American’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. For additional details on how to participate, please visit givebutter.com/2021EducationSalute.
