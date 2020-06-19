Hospital admissions are up slightly but all other COVID-19 indicators are down or neutral on Friday, June 19, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for June 19.
Both new hospital admissions (14 to 19) and seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (14 to 15) are up; these indicators are data-lagged two days.
The number of patients on ventilators stayed the same at 31. Otherwise, the indicators are all down:
seven-day moving average of hospitalizations (243 to 238).
- Inpatient hospitalizations decreased (241 to 222)
- number of patients in ICUs (62 yesterday to 52).
Across the system hospitals, 22 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 2,674.
