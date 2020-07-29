Hospitals limit rapid coronavirus tests as supply dwindles in St. Louis region

St. Louis, MO (63103)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Rain will be heavy at times. High 89F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.