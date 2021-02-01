Missouri Rep. Marlon Anderson, D- St. Louis, has filed a bill that would allow a person convicted of a drug-related felony to become eligible to receive food stamp benefits if the person meets certain conditions.
“A study last year by the Prison Policy Initiative showed that pre-incarceration income of prisoners is 41 percent lower than that of non-incarcerated people,” Anderson wrote in a release. “Hardship is a great recruiter for crime. By making SNAP benefits available to those who have paid their debts to society, we can help lift families up and reduce the pressure on those trying to live better lives.”
House Bill 772 was introduced Jan. 11 and read for a second time Jan. 12.
