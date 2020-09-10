House Explodes

Neighbors look at the area where a house once stood in St. Louis on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.  
On September 8, 2020, in the Hyde Park neighborhood, a house suddenly exploded and damaged the house next door.  Fortunately, no one was at home when the house exploded because the family was in the process of moving. Fire investigators are still searching for a cause. 
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.