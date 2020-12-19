Report for America has announced the selection of The St. Louis American and a total of 64 local news organization as host newsroom partners, enabling the national service program to place more than 300 journalists in the field in 2021.
The program also opened the application window for reporters to apply to become corps members in 2021.
Report for America’s support is adding more than 100 reporting positions and expanding to more than 200 newsrooms across the country, at a time when the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has decimated local news economically. The newly-selected newsrooms and beats include:
Southwest Times Record — Food insecurity around Fort Smith, Ark.
St. Louis American/Type Investigations — African-American businesses in the St. Louis area
WFYI Public Media — Criminal justice in central Indiana
Granite State News Collaborative — Statehouse coverage for 20 local newsrooms
Bozeman Daily Chronicle — Photographer covering rural Montana
Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting — Agribusiness and workers’ status in Illinois
Tampa Bay Times — Mental health and health care
WBHM — Education in Birmingham, Ala.
Atlanta Journal Constitution — Asian and Latino communities in the Atlanta area
Wausau Pilot & Review — Hmong and other immigrants in Marathon County, Wis.
California News Deserts & Trust Initiative — five newsrooms, two foundations, fielding reporters in Butte, Kern, Madera, North Siskiyou, San Bernardino, Tulare, Yolo and Yuba counties
The selections were made mostly on the basis of which newsrooms defined the most compelling gaps in coverage and plans to deploy corps members well.
Report for America doubled the number of host newsrooms owned by people of color.
The program supported more locally-owned for-profit news organizations than news organizations owned by private equity firms or hedge funds
More than one third of the beats are covering communities of color, reflecting a surge in demand from newsrooms to address previously neglected beats
“With the local news system shrinking, it’s important that we both put more and more reporters in the field — and that we help newsrooms that are working toward becoming more sustainable, and more grounded in the community,” said Steven Waldman, president and co-founder of Report for America.
Report for America, which is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, is a two-year program (with an option for three) that delivers a wide-range of benefits to its corps members. Beyond paying up to half of the journalists’ salaries, it provides ongoing training and mentorship by leading journalists, peer networking, and memberships to select professional organizations.
Applications are being accepted until Jan. 31. Last year, more than 1,800 applications were received. Those hired become employees of their respective newsrooms and will begin their employment June 1, 2021.
“Report for America provides a unique opportunity for journalists to really sink their teeth into local, issue-oriented reporting that is missing from so many newsrooms today,” said Norman Parish, recruitment director, Report for America. “Beyond talented reporters and photojournalists, we are looking for individuals who see journalism as a public service and want to make a difference within their communities.”
About Report for America
Report for America is a national service program that places emerging journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered topics and communities. Launched in 2017 and donor-financed, Report for America is creating a sustainable system that provides Americans with the information they need to improve their communities, hold powerful institutions accountable, and rebuild trust in the media.
