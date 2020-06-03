After a day of “self-care” on Tuesday, demonstrations continued in the region in response to the police killing of George Floyd on Wednesday.
Hundreds braved the heat as they took to the streets of St. Charles, marching through traffic and through Main Street holding signs while chanting in the name of black lives.
The city saw two demonstrations over the course of the day. The first group of several hundred met at the Marcus Cinema at 3 p.m. They marched toward Highway 70.
As they gathered it was announced that the other three officers on the scene for the killing of George Floyd would be charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. And Derek Chauvin, the officer who kneeled on Floyd’s neck now faces second-degree murder and manslaughter charges – an upgrade from the original third-degree murder charges.
Several cars honked in solidarity with the protest as demonstrators marched down Highway 94.
“Say his name …George Floyd,” the protestors chanted. A second wave of protestors marched through downtown St. Charles along Main Street around 6 p.m. The Main Street protest stretched for multiple blocks.
The demonstration ended at Frontier Park. The action culminated with a moment of silence in memory of George Floyd.
“Take a knee,” the demonstrated chanted.
Some police officers kneeled in solidarity with the protestors.
Hundreds also marched through Ballwin in St. Louis County and a candlelight vigil was held in Midtown of St. Louis City.
