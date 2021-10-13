Brian Hurd

Brian H. Hurd, director of community planning and implementation for Rise Community Development, Inc., in St. Louis, is a recipient of the 2021 Design Achievement Award presented by the Iowa State University College of Design. The award recognizes outstanding creative and professional achievements of alumni in all the college’s disciplines, which include architecture, art and design, community and regional planning, graphic design, industrial design, integrated studio arts, integrated visual arts, interdisciplinary design, interior design, landscape architecture, sustainable environments and urban design. Hurd serves on several St. Louis area boards and commissions, including Alpha Terrace Development Corporation, East Side Aligned, Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority – St. Louis County, STL VentureWorks, Inc. and U.S. Green Building Council Missouri Gateway Chapter. He served as president of the Epsilon Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., from 2014–2017.

