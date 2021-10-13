Brian H. Hurd, director of community planning and implementation for Rise Community Development, Inc., in St. Louis, is a recipient of the 2021 Design Achievement Award presented by the Iowa State University College of Design. The award recognizes outstanding creative and professional achievements of alumni in all the college’s disciplines, which include architecture, art and design, community and regional planning, graphic design, industrial design, integrated studio arts, integrated visual arts, interdisciplinary design, interior design, landscape architecture, sustainable environments and urban design. Hurd serves on several St. Louis area boards and commissions, including Alpha Terrace Development Corporation, East Side Aligned, Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority – St. Louis County, STL VentureWorks, Inc. and U.S. Green Building Council Missouri Gateway Chapter. He served as president of the Epsilon Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., from 2014–2017.
featured
People on the Move
Hurd receives design achievement award
News
Living It
Living It
Hot Sheet
Most Popular
Articles
- Love potentially in the air for Diddy, Joie Chavis
- Keshia Knight Pulliam weds Brad James
- Temptations Mark 60th Anniversary with Release of New Single with Smokey Robinson
- UMSL DEI Accelerator accepting applications
- Rep. Cori Bush holds town hall, focuses on housing justice
- Gwendolyn Diggs named Stellar Performer in Education
- David Steward again lands on Forbes 400 list
- NGA neighbors will have say in nearby development
- Comedian and actor AJ Johnson dead at 55
- Clock is ticking!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.