On Saturday, August 1, a blanket of rain did not deter Black women and girl activists, Black women elected officials, their supporters and allies from making their way to the Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis for a Black Women’s March. Organizer Julia Davis, director of Black Power for the International Black Freedom Alliance (IBFA), led the program, which began on the steps of the Old Courthouse and continued with a spirited protest march to the steps of the Carnahan Courthouse.
Chants led by Ohun Ashe were punctuated by rhythmic honks from cars driving alongside protestors as they walked down Market Street’s corridor of government buildings. At the rally, Black women spoke out, read protest poetry, reflected on the significance of the Dred Scott decision, when the U.S. Supreme court ruled in 1857 that African Americans, freed or enslaved, were not citizens and did not have the rights protected by the Constitution.
This event was organized as a clarion call for everyone in St. Louis to support two courageous Black women elected officials at the ballot box, St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura O. Jones and St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner. They continue to defend themselves against large-scale attacks and pernicious scrutiny by the mainstream media and a multitude of politicians extending from St. Louis to the White House. All this because they dare as Black women to hold positions of highly consequential local government authority, to which they were popularly elected by their constituents, and through which they challenge the status quo.
Jones and Gardner dare to dream of better lives for Black people and all people in St. Louis, and they have had the courage to institute policies and practices which seek to address and consider the humanity and complexity of all the people they serve. Gardner developed the Felony Redirect Program to provide second chances and opportunities for non-violent offenders to modify behavior and develop employable skills for taking care of themselves and their families. Jones has implemented a $15 minimum wage for her office and initiated children’s savings accounts for all children in the city. These are programs meant to move Black people and all of St. Louis forward, yet institutions and politicians at every level denigrate African Americans and reserve their most venomous attacks for Black women who will not bow to them.
Davis upended this narrative at the beginning of the rally. She addressed the crowd with a hefty black megaphone on the Old Courthouse steps, saying, “I’m with the new Black Freedom Alliance. I’m asking all the Black women to come across this front line, please. We need everybody else to go behind them. Welcome to the Black Women’s March 2020.”
Davis said the march and rally were in support of “sister Kimberly Gardner and sister Tishaura Jones and all Black women who carry the burden of ‘Dred Scott’ city” on their shoulders.
“We are here today to march from this building, this Old Courthouse, where it all started to go really bad for Black people, down to the Carnahan Courthouse, where the tradition continues, but we are the curse breaker,” Davis said.
“We’re here for our sisters, we’re here for our brothers, and we will not lose. We come to win this day and every day thereafter. That is why it’s important for Black women and girls to stand forward and take your place. Don’t be apologetic about taking your place.”
Black women and girls stepped forward. A boy toddler clung to his mother, but most men receded.
Davis introduced Bettye Crawford Bell, a 28-year public school educator, who spoke about her response to Davis’ invitation to speak at the march. When asked by Davis to support “two of our sisters who are instrumental in attacking two of the major strongholds of white supremacy, the criminal injustice system and the misdirected capitalism that is holding our people down,”
Crawford Bell’s response was, “Absolutely. I am my sister’s keeper.”
Crawford Bell spoke of Mary Meachum (1801-1869), a revolutionary former slave and abolitionist, and Dred Scott (1799-1858), an enslaved African American who sued for his freedom through the courts with his wife, Harriet Scott. “A Black man has no rights or no laws that a white man had to honor,” the U.S. Supreme Court finally ruled against them.
After invoking the spirit of Malcolm X, who implored African Americans to gain their freedom “by any means necessary,” she quoted the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: “An unjust law is no law at all.”
Crawford Bell’s final call was for people to exercise their voice and their power at the ballot box.
“We have in our midst two women, two strong women to answer the ancestral call,” she said. “So, when you go to the polls on August 4and you see Kimberly Gardner’s name for circuit attorney, your answer should be what? ‘I am my sister’s keeper.’ When you see the name Tishaura Jones, your answer should be what?”
The crowd readily responded, “I am my sister’s keeper.”
Crawford Bell was followed by Carla “Coffee” Wright, an activist, poet and videographer, who wrote a poem for the event. Gardner ascended the Old Courthouse steps under an umbrella with bodyguards in tow. Wright recited her poem, entitled “Hater.”
“We matter. We matter. We matter,” Wright recited. “I pledge allegiance to a flag that has never honored its pledge to me. Ancestors picked cotton, built railroads, fought wars, built America’s economy for free. Over 400 years, still fighting for rights. Where is that American dream? Say, ‘Black Lives Matter.’ Yes, our skin, our beautiful skin does, but you’re bringing us nightmares and screams.”
Near the end, Wright recited, “We’re all we’ve got, and we’re never going to stop till everyone’s free. We choose death or liberty. We outside. We outside.” She concluded with, “Police accountability, economic equality, justice reform, changing the trajectory is our protocol, changing the policies which impede justice for all. Right fist in the air. All for one and one for all. All for one and one for all. The Black woman tells us we matter.”
Wright pointed to Tishaura Jones in the front line: “The Black woman tells us we matter.”
Wright pointed to Kim Gardner on the steps: “The Black woman tells us we matter. And, yes, we believe her. We matter.”
Gardner and Jones were greeted with love and affection from the activist families in attendance.
Several Black men in the crowd asserted their voices, “We got you.” The guests of honor were carefully ushered to the street and protected by a cadre of Black men and women made up of activists and the Black press, forming a protective barrier in front of the Black women elected officials, who stood behind a red, black and green flag with an outline of Africa on it.
Before the rally on the Old Courthouse steps began, white allies were respectfully asked to take up the rear during the march. Ashe led call and response chants at the steps of the of the Carnahan Courthouse, shouting, “I know that we will win,” “hands off Black women,” “support our Black women,” “protect our Black women,” “love our Black women,” and, again, “hands off Black women.”
Gloria McCollough, a lawyer who works inside the Carnahan Courthouse, spoke about justice. She said she felt moved to come out to her first protest to speak on behalf of Gardner.
“Justice is not fair, as it relates to African American people. We see so much injustice in the courtroom and in the charges that come forth on our people. Kimberly Gardner has held people accountable to fight for our people,” McCollough said.
“If justice is blind, or if justice is supposed to be blind, that means that the color of the skin of the person should not be an issue. We’re not going to worry about the lies because when Dr. King stood in Montgomery on the steps of the capitol, he said they asked him, ‘What about the lies? How long are we going to have to deal with the lies?’ The lies on Kimberly, the investigations, and the things they make up to blame shift, but I’m going to tell you this, Dr. King said, ‘No lie can live forever because the moral arc of the universe leans towards justice.’”
McCollough was followed by Fran Griffin, 3rd Ward City Councilwoman in Ferguson, who spoke about some of the pressures Gardner has faced going into public office as an activist.
“I remember Kim coming out to Ferguson in 2014. She was pregnant, standing there in a line, in front of a microphone, going off, talking about the injustices that are happening in the city of Ferguson,” Griffin said. “That told me right then and there that this woman is unafraid. She’s not apologetic. And as a female, as a Black woman, it is my responsibility to support her, as it is for everybody in the City of St. Louis. And we do that by our vote. And there’s a lot of us that don’t believe in the system. We have the power, when we register to vote, to use our voices collectively to come out and pick those who support us, those who represent our interests.”
Griffin stressed how hard it is to fight against racial injustice and inequality when there is somebody in the prosecutor position who doesn’t believe that it is an issue in the first place. “These types of policies, these broken policies that affect us as a community, have gone on for far too long,” Griffin said.
Organizers offered practical suggestions for getting out the vote: “Make sure to take someone with you to the polls to vote. Reach out to 10 family members or friends to make sure they vote.”
Davis brought a sense of humor to the occasion with a plea directed at anyone who may have been watching a live-stream or a recording: “To all the people tired of us being in your streets, go to the polls and make the right choice, and we’re not going to keep fighting for what belongs to us already. It’s going to get worse unless you all are willing to help make it get better.”
After Davis recited a poem about honoring our ancestors through our liberation struggle, Jones, stepped to the megaphone. A Black man wearing an African print shirt stood next to her, holding a sign: “Tishaura O. Jones for St. Louis City Treasurer.”
After a warm welcome from the protesters, she said, “You all seriously about to make me cry today. I’ve been in this office for eight years and my predecessor was there for 30-some odd years, but nobody had a problem with anything in the Treasurer’s Office until I took over because I started programs because I wanted my people to be free.”
She talked about “financial freedom” and calling on financial institutions to do more, to “lend North of Delmar,” stop redlining and start investing in our communities.
“All people should have access to credit counseling and money management,” Jones said. “You can tell a neighborhood, by the type of businesses that are in that neighborhood. You don’t see payday lenders in the Central West End. We count maybe two banks on Natural Bridge, but how many payday lenders are on Natural Bridge? We have to rid our community of these predatory systems, and that’s exactly what I’m in office to do.”
Jones asked to speak with Black men. She told them that she can “count on one hand” the Black male elected officials who are supporting her reelection. She wondered out loud whether her opponent is a product of forces that are trying to revert back to the status quo, with the disgraceful support of Black male elected officials.
“We cannot fight racism and each other at the same time,” Jones said.
Kimberly Gardner sounded the same themes when she addressed the crowd.
“Many people think you’re just fighting for Kim Gardner. What you’re fighting for is racial equality. What you’re fighting for is that we are tired of the eight minutes and forty-six seconds that led to the untimely death of Mr. George Floyd. We have to sit here and time and time again we hear young people dying in the streets. We have people who don’t care about violence,” Gardner said.
“We have people who don’t care about the people in the community that elected me in 2016. Because if you’re truly about justice, justice means you have to address the root cause of why individuals are going into the system. And what you have is people who talk about a reform platform who’s never been about reform. You have people who copy and paste words on a paper, but they are not words on a paper. These are lives that we’re dealing with.”
She was soft-spoken, but emphatic. “When I took this job, I didn’t take this job to just be safe, I didn’t take this job just to do nothing. I took this job because the people who elected me. They said, ‘Ms. Gardner, are you going to stand up for justice?’ I said, ‘Yes.’ They said, ‘Ms. Gardner, are you going to fight the status quo practitioners?’ I said, ‘Yes.’ ‘Are you going to fight against police brutality?’ I said, ‘Yes.’ ‘Are you going to fight for wrongful conviction?’ I said, ‘Yes,’” Gardner said.
“What you have are individuals who want to take us back to a different place. A place that we all know, that we’ve been dealing with for centuries. And when we talk about violent crime in the City of St. Louis and all around this country, the talk about crime rhetoric is what has happened - zero success. What we’re doing is we are being our brother’s keeper. What we’re doing is addressing the issues we all know exist. We have broken systems.”
Gardner discussed how President Donald Trump and Governor Mike Parson both try to divert attention away from their questionable handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Gardner became a target for their attacks and those of Missouri Republicans U.S. Senator Josh Hawley and state Attorney General Eric Schmitt, after announcing that her office would investigate the McCloskeys, a wealthy white Central West End couple, for pointing guns at protestors who were passing by their mansion. Gardner has received death threats, and her car was vandalized after she called for the investigation and Trump spoke ill of her.
“Every level of government failed all of us, and what we’re seeing right now are people dying and suffering and our essential workers are fighting just to keep us alive, to keep us going and we have nothing for them,” she said. “What they’re saying is ‘Enough is enough,’ and what you guys are saying in the streets is ‘enough is enough.’”
