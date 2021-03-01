Strict distancing mandates reduced capacity at some shelters
The recent massive winter storm with up to 8 inches of snow accompanied by bone-jarring frigid winds inconvenienced many in the region. No matter how hard life became for most, those without permanent shelter probably suffered more.
In the age of COVID-19, the storm exposes other current and future layers of vulnerability among people experiencing homelessness.
In 2019, the Continuums of Care to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) reported that 6,179 people experience homelessness on any given day. According to new research from the Economic Roundtable, COVID-related recession is expected to cause chronic homelessness to increase some 49% nationwide. This drastic rise in homelessness comes at a time when local health officials have issued strict social distancing mandates, which have led to reduced capacity at some area homeless shelters. People living on the streets depend on these places, but gatherings in such tightknit settings provides the perfect scenario for the virus to spread.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has stressed the importance of vaccinating this population and not just because of the densely populated settings they occupy. Many homeless individuals are older adults with underlying medical conditions which place them at an increased risk for severe illness. Yet, with Missouri’s phased approach to vaccinating citizens, the state is currently vaccinating Phase 1A, Phase 1B – Tier 1 and Phase 1B – Tier 2. This population includes high-risk individuals and those age 65 and up. Most in the Phase 1B – Tier 2 category have a primary care physician affiliated with a health care system. It’s a luxury not enjoyed by the unhoused.
The category that serves the homeless (Phase 2) has not been initiated. And even when it is, getting word out to the unhoused community will be challenging. Experts fear it will be even more difficult getting them to come back for the required second dose vaccination.
To meet the challenges, the CDC recommends strengthening partnerships across health departments with clinics, street outreach teams and organizations that have trusted relationships with the homeless population.
Dr. Kendra Holmes, senior vice president and COO for Affinia Healthcare, believes that Phase 2, which includes “disproportionately affected populations,” such as the homeless and incarcerated individuals, is far down the line. So, Affinia, she said, is working to get unhoused individuals into the current phase of vaccinations.
“First of all, we already have the homeless as our patients, so we have the data to look up their chronic illnesses,” Holmes said. “So, we can place them in Phase IB because they have cardiovascular disease, diabetes, HIV or cancers. That’s how we’re getting them ahead of Phase 2.”
When Phase 2 starts, Holmes said Affinia will already be set up to serve the need. Not only do they have the data from homeless individuals that they have tested for the virus, they also have coordinators who will go out on the streets and contact those individuals for vaccinations and to ensure they come back for second does.
The CDC also encouraged vaccination implementation strategies in areas frequented by unsheltered or homelessness people, such as “encampments or other known locations where people experiencing unsheltered homelessness spend time.”
Affinia has already opened another vaccination site at the Midtown Salvation Army in St. Louis. The move was intentional, Holmes said, because they can vaccinate the staff that serves the unhoused population and have more access to unhoused people they aren’t currently serving, such as transient individuals who come to the midtown center for substance abuse treatment.
Angela Clabon, Chief Executive Officer of CareSTL Health, said her organization, unlike Affinia, doesn’t have a federal grant that allows to directly address the homeless population:
“What we do is open up our doors for all populations,” Clabon said. “We’re following the CDC’s guidelines so if the homeless falls into those guidelines we treat them, but we don’t track whether or not they’re homeless.”
Clabon added that CareSTL doesn’t do remote vaccinations. People seeking the vaccine must come to one of their two main locations delivering vaccinations. One is at 5171 Dr. MLK King, the other site is at 2425 Whittier in the Greater Ville area. She said her agency also collaborates with the community so that seniors-be they homeless or not-can get vaccinated:
“If you qualify for Phase 1B – Tier 2, you’re welcome to come into the locations. So, if any shelter wants to bring a group to our site, we put them all on the list at the same time, we do not discriminate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.