Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, reminds everyone there may be an increase in traffic over the Thanksgiving holiday. As such, drivers should remain alert to changes along their normal route.
"No matter how many vehicles are sharing the road, it's important to be a courteous and attentive driver," Olson said in a news release. "This year's Thanksgiving holiday weekend might look different from past year's due to the pandemic. No matter how many vehicles are on the road, driving with the highest degree of care is everyone's responsibility, and following all traffic laws is imperative."
The counting period for the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday weekend is from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29. Troopers will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E., enforcing all traffic laws, and available to assist the public. Over the 2019 Thanksgiving holiday counting period, 11 people were killed and 634 injured in 1,594 traffic crashes.
"Every driver needs to pay attention," Olson said. "Driving is a full-time job. Please turn off your cell phone, drive sober, and remember to buckle up. We want everyone to have a safe Thanksgiving holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.