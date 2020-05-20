Illinois reported 2,388 new cases of COVID-19 and 147 deaths on Wednesday, May 20 for new totals of 100,418 cases and 4,525 deaths in 100 counties.
In the past 24 hours, labs in the state have processed 21,029 specimens for a new total of 642,713.
A few sprinkles possible early. Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: May 20, 2020 @ 3:49 pm
