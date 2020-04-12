Illinois reported 1,672 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois and 43 additional deaths on Sunday, April 12. Currently, Illinois is reporting a total of 20,852 cases, including 720 deaths, in 86 counties.
Missouri reported one new COVID-19 death and 136 more cases for 110 total deaths and 4160 total cases since the onset of the pandemic.
In Illinois the deaths were:
- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 3 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 5 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s.
- DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 80s
- Lake County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s
- Will County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s
The age of cases in the state ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
