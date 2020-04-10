The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,465 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois on Friday, April 10, including 68 additional deaths.
The deaths were:
- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 30s, 1 female 50s, 7 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 10 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 6 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 2 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Kane County: 2 males 70s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 50s
- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 60s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 50s
- Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
Fulton and Greene counties are now reporting a case.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 17,887 cases, including 596 deaths, in 83 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.