The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 937 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois on Tuesday, March 31, including 26 additional deaths.
The deaths were reported in:
- Cook County: 2 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 female 60s, 5 males 70s, 2 females 70s, 3 male 80s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 2 females 70s
- Kane County: 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 female 60s
- McLean County: 1 male 70s
- Morgan County: 1 male 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 30s
- Will County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 80
Ford and Ogle counties are now reporting cases.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 5,994 cases, including 99 deaths, in 54 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.
For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
