The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported the first death of an infant younger than one year in Chicago who tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Saturday, March 28.
“There has never before been a death associated with COVID-19 in an infant,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.
“A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of death,. We must do everything we can to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. If not to protect ourselves, but to protect those around us.”
Older adults are at higher risk of severe illness, and more than 85% of deaths in Illinois are among individuals 60 years of age and older. However, people of all ages are suffering severe illness.
Today, IDPH reported 465 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 13 new deaths.
- Cook County: infant, 2 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 70s, female 80s, male 80s
- McHenry County: male 50s
- Kane County: 2 males 70s
- Lake County: female 90s
- Will County: female 90s
Carroll, Fayette, and Macon counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,491 cases, including 47 deaths, in 43 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.
For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.